LOCKPORT, Ill. — Cars and trucks keep crashing into a couple’s home in unincorporated Lockport — and they say nobody wants to help them.

“We were actually in the living room watching and the whole house shook,” homeowner Kristy Howard said.

Cars or SUV’s on several terrifying occasions have kept crashing into Howard’s home and garage near 143rd Street and Route 171.

They said the reason is due to motorists mistaking the Howard’s driveway for Archer Avenue.

To protect themselves, Howard and her husband have been forklifting heavy concrete barriers onto the driveway.

“There were two already this week but they didn’t go through our garage because we did put up the concrete barriers,” Howard said.

The Howards said they’ve complained for years — pleading with the City of Lockport, Will County and the Illinois Dept. of Transportation.

They have been asking for guard rails or more reflective signs to prevent future crashes.

A spokesperson for Lockport said due to it being in an unincorporated area, it is not in the city’s jurisdiction. IDOT, which the jurisdiction falls under, said the Howards can file a formal complaint.

The Howards told WGN News they were promised by IDOT that the agency would look into the matter last year.