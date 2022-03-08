Suburban couple charged in Capitol riot sentenced to probation, community service

CREST HILL, Ill. — A suburban couple charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot received probation, jail time and a fine.

Amy Schubert and John Schubert Jr. were charged with federal misdemeanor counts of trespassing and disorderly conduct after an anonymous tip was submitted to the FBI in early March. They were arrested in July and pleaded guilty in December.

According to the indictment, the couple was identified due to footage of Amy Schubert wearing a Pipefitters Local Union 422 jacket in the Capitol.

Agents recovered several pictures taken taken by the couple from inside the Capitol.

On Tuesday, both were sentenced to 18 months of probation, $500 in restitution and 100 hours of community service. Amy received a $2,000 fine and John received a $1,500 fine.