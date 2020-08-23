Suburban community raises $50K for beloved ice cream parlor facing closure due to supply issues

FOREST PARK, Ill. — Connie Brown opened the Brown Cow Ice Cream parlor 16 years ago, and since then it has become a fixture in Forest Park.

While Brown would come up with her own recipes, she always relied on co-packing company “House of Flavors” to manufacture them.

But a little more than a week ago, the company called Brown to say it could no longer fulfill her orders as it shifted its focus to national chains only due to COVID-related supply chain issues.

A single mother of three, Brown started panicking and feared she would lose her business. But after one of her sons set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Brown get set up to make her own ice cream, they hit their $50,000 goal in less than 48 hours.

“I’ve gone from devastation to complete awe to excited; sometimes I don’t even have words to describe how I feel about the incredible generosity,” Brown said. “People have given from $5 to $1000 to make this happen and I promise to give it back ten fold.”

The campaign surpassed its goal, and raised more than $61,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

Brown said she has about two to three weeks left of ice cream in her shop, and after that it will take about two months to get her in-house creamery up and running.