Suburban college student dies after hit-and-run in Indian Creek

INDIAN CREEK, Ill. — Police are looking for the driver wanted in a hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old suburban college student over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 2:10 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Route 45 in Indian Creek on the report of a person down. When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle. The man, later identified as Wojtek Glowik, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition. He died from his injuries on Monday.

He worked as a cashier at Deli 4 You Market in Prospect Heights and was finishing his last year at Lake Forest College in accounting.

“I still can’t believe it’s happening,” supervisor Joanna Antonik said. “He was an absolute joy to work with.”

Police are looking for a white Audi Q5 or Q7, manufactured between 2007 and 2017. It will have minor front-end damage and is missing a passenger side mirror, police said.

They believe the driver of the vehicle continued southeast on Route 45. At Deli 4 You, the store has put up flyers of the hit-and-run vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 847-549-5200.