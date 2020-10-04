Suburban college football player airlifted after taking ‘big hit’ during practice

DEERFIELD, Ill. — A college football player at Trinity International University in Deerfield was airlifted after being knocked unconscious Saturday during practice.

At around 1:30 p.m., the Deerfield fire department was dispatched to Trinity International University, located in the 2000 block of Half Day Road, on the report of an injured football player.

Authorities said the player was knocked unconscious during practice and was unresponsive. Another player told WGN the player had taken a “big hit” during the practice.

He was airlifted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. His condition is unknown at this time.