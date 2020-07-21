Suburban children’s gym fighting to stay open amid pandemic

LINDENHURST, Ill. — COVID-19 has left a suburban children’s gym on the brink of closing.

Steve Kogen is the owner of Play Tyme Gym in Lindenhurst and opened the gym in January. That pandemic then hit. When restrictions eased last month, he reopened, but he says many families have not returned.

He said what makes matters worse is that the other part of his business is at a standstill. With “Fit 4 Kids” he operated camps and classes at parks and schools.

“For the first time in my life, I’m just lost. I’ve been pretty creative over the years and I just don’t know what to do,” he said.

It’s the desperation and frustration felt by many small business owners who are fighting for survival during the pandemic with no clear end in sight.

Jamie Ross with the Lindenhurst Lake Villa Chamber of Commerce said the community is rallying around local businesses

“There have been many different kinds of programs at the federal, state, and local levels over the last four months,” Mitch Bienvenue, director of the Small Business Development and International Trade Center at the College of Lake County. “So our goal is to be number one. Make sure small businesses know what’s available. Make sure they know how to access it.

For now, Kogen is hoping business will pick up. He’s planning to bring fitness classes directly to families at home and offering private reservations at the gym.

“If I wasn’t stubborn I probably would shut down, but I just opened,” Kogan said. “I don’t want to give up, and I think the community needs the gym here so I’m hoping we can find a way to gather around and come together.”

Kogan said he’ll keep chugging along as long as he can through this uncertainty