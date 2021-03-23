Suburban Chicago native among 10 killed in Colorado mass shooting

CHICAGO – Jody Waters was one of 10 victims killed in Monday’s King Soopers mass shooting.

Friends of Waters told WGN she grew up in Barrington and graduated from Barrington High School in 1973. A Barrington High School classmate said Waters was a friend to everyone.

A tribute posted online by Embrazio Leathers remembered Waters, saying she was a friend and colleague of their leather accessories company in Boulder.

The post went on to describe Waters as “a beautiful soul with a loving heart.”

Waters was killed when a gunman opened fire in a Colorado-area grocery store. Supermarket employees told investigators that the gunman shot a man multiple times outside of the grocery store before going inside and opening fire.

Friends told WGN Waters was a mother of two daughters and a grandmother. She was 65.

