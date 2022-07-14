LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. — After posting ticket info about an upcoming drag show, a bakery in the northern suburbs has become the target of relentless harassment.

Corinna Sac, the owner of Uprising Bakery Café, says her business has been overwhelmed by hate and negativity.

“We’ve had a lot of customers say that they will never purchase from us again,” Sac said.

On Thursday, Sac shared on the business’s Facebook page, “We woke up to 121 new hateful comments and fake negative reviews.”

The harassment, Sac says, has been ongoing for a week and is not just limited to online.

“We had one gentleman come in and spit on the front of our bakery case,” Sac said.

The upcoming Starry Night Drag Brunch happening Saturday, July 23, is a ticketed event. In an effort to include entire families, Sac says she has talked to the performers to ensure their acts are kid-friendly and that they’re not overly sexual or exposed.

“I just wish that people would understand we’re not targeting children,” Sac said. “There are children tickets available for those families who wish to bring their children and for the families who decide that’s OK for their family setting.”

Sac says she’s heard about protests for and against the show and says she’s working closely with authorities to make sure everyone is safe.

In response to the backlash, Lake in the Hills police chief Mary Frake issued a statement:

“The safety and Constitutional rights of everyone who choose to participate, in whatever capacity, is our priority. However, under no circumstances will we tolerate a disruption of this event or any activity that disrupts the peace. Individuals who plan on attending, in support or opposition, with plans to engage in acts of violence or criminal activity will be met with police response.”

Despite backing from law enforcement and the support of numerous community members, Sac said the outrage saddens her.

“It’s just been so beyond what we could ever have imagined hosting an event like this,” she said.