Suburban academy teaches polo and horseback riding for all ages

OAK BROOK, Ill. – An academy is Oak Brook has been busy teaching a lesser-known sport to families across the Chicago area.

The Oak Brook Polo Academy teaches polo and horseback riding for all ages.

Every one of their horses had another career before coming there. They’re from all sorts of backgrounds, but two things are vital: they have to have a good temperament and be athletic.

“A lot of people just loving riding the horse,” said director Kris Bowman. “A lot of people are really into the sport so it’s kind of a mix of the two things.”

Mark Weidman’s son, Christian, got him back on a horse after 30 years. The father and son have been playing polo against each other at the academy.

“He was very graceful,” Christian said.