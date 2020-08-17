Stunning ‘tornado in progess’ shot captured during Aug. 10 storms

A “tornado in progress” still-shot posted by meteorologist Gilbert Sebenste is a stunning sight to see!

The photo was relayed to Gilbert by Deputy Chief Brian Bressner from the Ottawa Fire Department and taken by Jason Ward, firefighter/paramedic/EMT with the Ottawa Fire Department. Gilbert worked with department members there in conducting a post storm survey with the National Weather Service-Chicago.

Forgive a little weather geek talk from me here about the 15 tornadoes identified with last Monday’s derecho. You can tune this out here if it’s not your cup of tea!

Last week’s twisters across the greater Chicago area emerged from the bow-echoed squall line which swept the area. They appeared at the front of the incoming squall line—i.e. derecho.

Tornadoes which emerge from such a squall line, referred to by meteorologists as a QLCS for “Quasi-linear Convective System,”are a little different from rear-southwest quadrant tornadoes in a couple of ways.

For one, their emergence occurs beneath the front of approaching thunderstorms, rather in the back southwest quadrant of thunderstorms, where manly of the most powerful tornadoes originate.

Second, such vortices tend to produce a weaker breed of tornado, as we saw last week, twisters whose damage leads to “EF0 or EF1” designations.

As last week’s derecho proved, that hardly means these storms aren’t destructive. Clearly they are. But you’ll not often find mega-twisters out of these squall lines – the EF3, EF4 or EF5 tornadoes there. By the same token, such squall lines produce significant swaths of straight line wind damage.

Iowa State researchers have published a fascinating paper on QLCS t-storms and tornadoes.

