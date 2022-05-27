CHICAGO — Former Ukrainian troops are visiting Chicago to pay tribute to their brothers-in-arms this Memorial Day Weekend.

Ukrainian veterans who fought in places like the Donbas region and the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 will take part in Saturday’s Soldier Field 10. The running event honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service.

A team of runners, led by these veterans of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, will be a part of the event in the “Run for Ukraine” team. The runners say they represent and display Ukrainian gratitude to the U.S. for its continued support.

As part of their visit, the veterans stopped at St. Nicholas Cathedral School in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village Friday.

More information at soldierfield10.com

Students filled the school’s gymnasium to honor their guests with a program of support. The students themselves working to organize the event.