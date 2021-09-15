Student in custody after Lake Zurich HS placed on lockdown for online threat

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. — One student is in custody after police said Lake Zurich High School was placed on ‘hard lockdown’ following a social media threat.

No one was injured, authorities said. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Authorities said the school was placed on lockdown after a social media threat posted by a student indicated an act of violence was imminent at the school. Following protocols, Lake Zurich and nearby elementary school May Whitney were placed on lockdown while authorities investigated.

Law enforcement revealed one student was taken into custody by the Lake Zurich Police Department. No threat to the community remains.

Lake Zurich High School students were dismissed from class at their normally scheduled time of 3:21 p.m.