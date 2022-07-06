A man’s celebratory gunfire during a gender reveal prompted three Tennessee schools to go on lockdown. (Photo: Getty Images)

OAK FOREST, Ill. — A 19-year-old summer school student has been charged after a firearm was found in a bathroom at Oak Forest High School Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the high school around 9:45 a.m. when security found the firearm while looking into another incident that happened at the school.

Police said a summer school student, Amerion Epps, of Hazel Crest, did not make any threats toward the school, staff or students and was taken into custody without incident.

The high school was put into lockdown as a safety precaution.

Epps is charged with unlawful use of a weapon with an enhancement for being within a school building. His bond hearing is set for July 7 at the Bridgeview Court House.