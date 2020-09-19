Student athletes, parents rally to demand return of fall sports

CHICAGO — Student athletes have planned a rally Saturday demanding the return of fall sports to schools across the state.

Even though Gov. JB Pritzker is saying no to fall sports, many high school athletes and their parents are not giving up. Another rally is happening Saturday morning at the Thompson Center to fight for the return of fall sports

Several events happened in the last week to convince Pritzker, Deputy Gov. of Education Jesse Ruiz and the state health department to reinstate football, soccer and volley which were all postponed until spring. The state designated them contact sports that were too risky during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Midwestern states have reinstated fall sports

Last week, IHSA sent Pritzker and Ruiz a letter to asking them to regain control to allow IHSA to decide whether kids should play.

Pritzker said earlier this week he was not willing to sacrifice the health of students and their families. He is listening to doctors and scientists.

Saturday’s rally is the first of three rallies this weekend. Another rally is scheduled at 1 p.m. at the state capital. Parents and students also plan to rally outside Soldier Field during the team’s home opener on Sunday.