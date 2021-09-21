Strong winds, high waves: Dangerous lakefront conditions possible Wednesday as storm blows into Chicago

Strong winds are set to blow into the Chicago area.

Starting Wednesday, northerly winds with gusts topping 40 mph will blow into Chicago, Northeast Illinois and Northwest Indiana Lake Michigan shorelines. The winds are “full fetch” or “full length of Lake Michigan” winds and that allows winds to blow over a significant swath of the lake, maximizing the time they have to transfer energy to the lake surface and build battering waves.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory goes into effect 7 a.m. Wednesday and will run through most of Thursday.

What are likely to be “battering waves” will begin pounding the shoreline late Tuesday night and build further Wednesday and Wednesday night, with some as high as 12 to 16 feet.

A Gale Watch has also been issued for late Tuesday into Thursday.

Extended outlook has us mostly dry into the weekend with a few stray showers. Temps rebound back into the seasonal 70s.