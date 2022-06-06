Update 6:57PM CDT…

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern De Kalb County through 745 PM CDT... At 657 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kirkland, or 11 miles west of Genoa, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kirkland, Kingston and Fairdale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____________________________________________________________________

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Ogle and northwestern De Kalb Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hillcrest, or 7 miles north of Rochelle, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Hillcrest, Lindenwood, Monroe Center, Fairdale and Kings. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 102 and 111. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

___________________________________________________________________