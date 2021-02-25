Streets and Sanitation crews to remove ‘Dibs’ items starting next week

CHICAGO — Streets and Sanitation crews will remove ‘Dibs’ items starting next week.

On Tuesday, the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation will begin clearing objects residents are using to claim shoveled parking spots. The city said the crews will pick up any unclaimed objects along their daily routes. They are doing so in response to the melting snow and snow removal efforts.

Any residents who do not want their items thrown away are advised to remove them from the parking spots.

The department said garbage collection remains delayed across the city due to the snowfall.

To find out your daily garbage collection route or to report a problem call 311 or visit 311.chicago.gov.