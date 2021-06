STREATOR, Ill. — A Streator man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Police executed a search warrant at Ryan Cook’s residence, located in the 400 block of West Grant Street, following an investigation into child pornography.

Police said several child pornography files were located and observed being shared on multiple electronic devices, leading to the 41-year-old’s arrest.

Cook is currently being held at the LaSalle County Adult Detention Facility on a $500,000.