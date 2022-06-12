An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.

Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently situated over Southwest US, sweeps across Chicagoland.

A Heat Advisory is in effect starting Monday for counties South of I-80. Tuesday and Wednesday the advisory includes nearly all of northern Illinois counties.

Expect temperatures into the mid and upper 90s with heat indices above 100. These are dangerous conditions. During this time people should stay out of the sun and drink plenty of fluids.

The oppressive heat and humidity will break as we head towards next weekend.