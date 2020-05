Flooding in northwest Indiana

Flooding in northwest Indiana

Flooding in northwest Indiana

Flooding in northwest Indiana

Flooding in northwest Indiana







Flooding in Harvey



The entire area was hit by severe weather Saturday evening, which has caused flooding and storm damage.

WGN has received multiple pictures of widespread flooding in northwest Indiana, particularly in Munster and Hammond.

Take a look at some photos above of the flooding and damage.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire area until 9 p.m. The severe weather threat should diminish by 10 p.m.

8PM Radar Check: Strong to severe t-storms continue over the northern suburbs as well as NW Indiana.



New storm development noted over the western suburbs.



The action should begin to fade by 9-10PM. pic.twitter.com/dQYKcSkHNO — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) May 24, 2020