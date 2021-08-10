Storm/damage reports

Harrison-Dever Crib- off of Navy Pier Wind gusts to 54 mph at 8:00 pm

Highwood- gusts to 54 mph at 7:55 pm

Oakbrook Terrace Power lines down near Midwest and Butterfield roads at 7:35 pm

Chicago tree down near Kedzie and Touhy at 7:50 pm

Hometown 6-inch diameter limb down at 7:48 pm

Midway Airport Gusts to 60 mph- (Frank Wachowski) at 7:49 pm 0.85 inches of rain in just 8 minutes

Des Plaines- Large tree snapped at 7:35 pm

Montgomery- Gusts to 55 mph at 7:30 pm

Franklin Park Gusts to 60 mph at 7:47 pm

Mount Prospect Gusts to 51 mph at 7:29 pm

Arlington Heights Gusts to 40 mph at 7:30 pm

Elmhurst Gusts to 57 mph at 7:35 pm

Crystal Lake- Numerous trees down at 6:39 pm

Campton Hills 50-60 mph winds at 7:14 pm power out

Elgin- 3-4 foot diameter tree down on porch

Wauconda Gusts to 52 mph at 7:17 pm

Island Lake Gusts to 60 mph at 6:48 pm

Trees and power lines down across portions of Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Cary, and McHenry areas at 6:38 pm

Burlington, Wind gusts to 50 mph and small hail at 7:03 pm

Sugar Grove- Wind gusts to 58 mph at 6:53 pm

Sandwich Wind damage Trees down on power lines at 6:44 pm

Woodstock Gusts to 57 mph at 6:55 pm

Oakwood Hills gusts to 45 mph at 6:45 pm

Marengo Branches down at 6:52 pm

Belvidere Penny-size hail at 6:50 pm

Golf, IL penny size hail, small branches down at 6:55 pm

Rochelle- Wind gusts to 58 mph at 6:28 pm

Rockford Airport Wind gusts to 55 mph at 6:34 pm

Tree down on power lines in Rockford at 6:37 pm

Rockford- Power lines down at 5:50 pm CDT

Loves Park At 5:55 pm 8-inch diameter tree down

Monroe, WI Wind gust to 51 mph at 5:44 pm