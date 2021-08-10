Storm/damage reports

Harrison-Dever Crib- off of Navy Pier Wind gusts to 54 mph at 8:00 pm
Highwood- gusts to 54 mph at 7:55 pm
Oakbrook Terrace Power lines down near Midwest and Butterfield roads at 7:35 pm
Chicago tree down near Kedzie and Touhy at 7:50 pm
Hometown 6-inch diameter limb down at 7:48 pm
Midway Airport Gusts to 60 mph- (Frank Wachowski) at 7:49 pm 0.85 inches of rain in just 8 minutes
Des Plaines- Large tree snapped at 7:35 pm
Montgomery- Gusts to 55 mph at 7:30 pm
Franklin Park Gusts to 60 mph at 7:47 pm
Mount Prospect Gusts to 51 mph at 7:29 pm
Arlington Heights Gusts to 40 mph at 7:30 pm
Elmhurst Gusts to 57 mph at 7:35 pm
Crystal Lake- Numerous trees down at 6:39 pm
Campton Hills 50-60 mph winds at 7:14 pm power out
Elgin- 3-4 foot diameter tree down on porch
Wauconda Gusts to 52 mph at 7:17 pm
Island Lake Gusts to 60 mph at 6:48 pm
Trees and power lines down across portions of Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Cary, and McHenry areas at 6:38 pm
Burlington, Wind gusts to 50 mph and small hail at 7:03 pm
Sugar Grove- Wind gusts to 58 mph at 6:53 pm
Sandwich Wind damage Trees down on power lines at 6:44 pm
Woodstock Gusts to 57 mph at 6:55 pm
Oakwood Hills gusts to 45 mph at 6:45 pm
Marengo Branches down at 6:52 pm
Belvidere Penny-size hail at 6:50 pm
Golf, IL penny size hail, small branches down at 6:55 pm
Rochelle- Wind gusts to 58 mph at 6:28 pm
Rockford Airport Wind gusts to 55 mph at 6:34 pm
Tree down on power lines in Rockford at 6:37 pm
Rockford- Power lines down at 5:50 pm CDT
Loves Park At 5:55 pm 8-inch diameter tree down
Monroe, WI Wind gust to 51 mph at 5:44 pm