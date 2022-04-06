CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. — A Chicago Ridge family is breathing a sigh of relief after a stolen Make-A-Wish gift with sentimental value was returned.

Jamie Watson tells WGN News that a red pickup truck, restored by the Make-A-Wish Foundation for her teenage son battling a rare blood disease, was located Tuesday night after the family received an anonymous tip of the vehicle’s whereabouts.

The family says they called the authorities and police located the truck at 56th and Winchester in Englewood.

Last July, WGN News spoke with 18-year-old Jacob Watson, who wished to restore his grandfather’s pickup after his passing in 2015.

Someone stole the pickup truck from the parking lot at Wintrust Sports Arena in Bedford Park during a volleyball game on Sunday.

“I don’t even care what happens to them. I just want my stuff back,” Jacob Watson told WGN News on Monday. “Leave it on the side of the road somewhere. Let someone find it, that’s all.”