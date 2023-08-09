HOMER GLEN, Ill. — There was some very good news to report about “Mongo” late Tuesday evening.

Steve McMichael, who has been battling ALS, returned to his home in Homer Glen after being released from the hospital, per his family.

The former Bears’ defensive tackle had been in the ICU as he dealt with sepsis and pneumonia, receiving treatments since last Friday. He will continue to receive antibiotics upon his return to his house.

A “Team Mongo” rally will be held on Wednesday evening at Homer Glen’s Village Hall, 14240 West 151st Street, at 6:30 p.m.

It marks a positive moment for McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in January 2021 and continues to battle the disease. He’s received support from his former teammates, professional wrestling performers, and fans from around Chicago as his ALS has progressed over the past two-and-a-half years.

There are many who are drumming up support for McMichael to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024. He’s currently one of 12 finalists in the Seniors Committee, with the final selections scheduled to take place on August 22.

That committee can select up to three former players to be considered for induction.

McMichael has lived in the Chicago area in recent years after his 13-year run as a member of the Bears from 1981 through 1993. In that time, he was a two-time NFL first team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, helping the team to seven playoff appearances, six division championships, and a win in Super Bowl XX.

Known for his vibrant persona, McMichael also had a memorable run in professional wrestling, including time in World Championship Wrestling.