Sterling firefighter dies in line of duty

STERLING, Ill. — A Sterling firefighter died early Saturday in the line of duty while battling a house fire in Rock Falls, Illinois, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the Sterling Fire Department responded to a house fire at 10031 Ridge Road in Rock Falls to assist several other departments at approximately 11:04 p.m. Friday night.

Sterling Fire Lieutenant Garrett Ramos was inside the house fighting the fire when the floor collapsed beneath him, necessitating a rescue operation.

EMS crews attempted life-saving techniques while Ramos was taken to CGH Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Ramos was 38 years old and a nine-year veteran of the department, leaving behind a wife and two children.

Ramos’ death is the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

