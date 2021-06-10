Stephen Colbert chosen as Second City advisory board chair

CHICAGO — Comedian and “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert has been chosen to chair the Second City advisory board.

Months after a New York-based private-equity firm bought the comedy institution, the Emmy, Grammy and Peabody award winning actor and comedian has been chosen to chair Second City’s Artistic Advisory Board to advocate for artists where he cut his comedy teeth.



“As a young comedian, Second City was my artistic home where I learned my chops and had the freedom to fail with my friends,” he said. “I want to help keep it that way.”



“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” returns to the Ed Sullivan Studio after over a year of at-home broadcasts. It was the most-watched late night show for the 2020 to 2021 television season — its fifth consecutive year at the top.

Colbert is a graduate of Northwestern University.

