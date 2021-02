CHICAGO — A state trooper was injured after his vehicle was rear-ended by an out of control vehicle.

The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday evening I-90, near Cumberland Avenue.

The officer’s vehicle was sitting in a turnaround with its rear emergency lights activated when a car slammed into the vehicle and rolled over onto its roof.

The trooper and passenger of the car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car is expected to be charged with driving under the influence.