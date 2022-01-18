State Farm looks to hire 3,400 employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant State Farm is hiring more than 3,400 full and part time employees across the country.

The company announced Monday they are looking to hire hybrid work-from-home options as well as strictly work-from-home options. Those options include both part-time and full-time jobs.

Hybrid and in-office opportunities include positions in claims, customer service, sales and, underwriting. No insurance experience is necessary.

For the work-from-home options, State Farm is looking for claims agents with experience in claims adjusting or construction. These also include full and part-time positions.

Talent Acquisition Specialist Meta Mickens-Baker said the company grew in 2021 with a record amount of auto and home insurance clients.

“With growth in policies comes situations where people do have claims, and we want to make sure we have enough claims adjusters, representatives, and associates to be able to respond to the customers’ needs and clients’ needs as quickly as possible,” Mickens-Baker said.

Mickens-Baker said there are about 750 openings available within the Bloomington office.

State Farm is holding a virtual career fair for the hybrid openings Thursday and a career fair for the work from home jobs Thursday, Jan 27.

Those who wish to work from home must live within 120 miles of the Bloomington office.