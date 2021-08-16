State adding new 464 area code for 708 region

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new area code is on the way in the south and western suburbs once all of the 708 prefixes are filled, according to the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The new area code will be 464 and will be assigned to only new customers requesting local phone service once all of the assignable 708 numbers are exhausted. State officials believe that is not expected to occur until Jan. 2022.

The FCC requires that all telephone calls made in the 708 overlay area be completed by dialing 1 + 10-digit number (1 + area code + seven digit number).

Carriers are expected to enforce mandatory 1 + 10 digit dialing no earlier than Oct. 24 and no later than January 8, 2022.

Earlier this year, it was announced that customers in the 708 area code must adopt 1 + 10 digit dialing by Oct. 24 to make room for 988, the 3-digit dialing code ordered by the Federal Communications Commission for the National Suicide Hotline.