CHICAGO — The migrant crisis continues to grow in Chicago with several more buses expected to arrive on Sunday.

Since the migrant crisis began in August 2022, more than 25,000 people have arrived in the city.

In Auburn Gresham, one church held a giveaway on Sunday to help those in need.

Migrants have been coming to St. Sabina for quite some time now. The giveaway included things like teddy bears, bus cards, clothes and hygiene products.

“We are spending somewhere between $12-15,000 a week on coats, cards, McDonalds,” Father Michael Pflegere said.

He said the vast majority is from donations but as the group grows, more help is needed.

There are about 13,600 residents across the city being housed at 26 different shelters. Still, almost 400 are waiting at police districts across the city.