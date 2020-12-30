St. Louis man arrested in connection to 3 cold cases, more victims may exist

PHOENIX, Ariz. – A St. Louis man has been arrested in connection to three cold cases. Police believe there may be other potential victims.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, and FBI, they are asking for help in finding potential victims and information about 53-year-old Lance David Ray who is an alleged sexual offender and homicide suspect.

They say the three cases Ray is a suspect for all that occurred in 2000.

There was an incident in Peoria, Arizona, where Ray allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old, held him at gunpoint, and sexually assaulted him.

The other two incidents occurred in Phoenix, Az. where Ray allegedly kidnapped, bound, and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old at gunpoint. The second involved an 18-year old male victim who was shot and killed after a struggle.

Ray was arrested in Bloomington, In. October of 2020 because of D.N.A. evidence that linked him to the crimes.

He was taken to Phoenix, Az. and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and it is believed that additional victims may exist.

Ray lived in the San Francisco, California area in the early 1990s before moving to Portland, Oregon in 1993.

Ray resided in Oregon, Washington, and California until 1999, when Ray moved to Phoenix, Arizona from 1999 to 2003.

Ray then resided in California again from 2003 to 2017 before moving to St. Louis, Missouri, in 2017.

If you believe you or someone you know may have information regarding Lance David Ray, please email ReportRay@fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.