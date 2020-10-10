St. Charles police searching for driver who fatally struck 88-year-old woman in wheelchair

St. Charles police are searching for a driver in a pickup truck who fatally struck a woman. (St. Charles Police Department)

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Police in St. Charles are searching for a driver who fatally struck an 88-year-old woman in a wheelchair after a hit-and-run.

Police said they responded to reports of a crash on 3rd and Main streets Friday around 4 p.m. When first responders arrived, they found a woman unconscious on the road. Witnesses said the woman was crossing 3rd Street with her adult son.

Police said they were crossing in the crosswalk when a pickup truck started to make a right turn from southbound 3rd Street onto Main Street. The pickup then struck the woman and did not stop.

The woman, who is from Chicago, was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Her name has not yet been released.

It is unknown if her son was injured.

St. Charles Police Department officers and detectives are investigating the crash and are searching for a 2016 Dodge Ram, Cummins Edition, four-door pick-up truck driven by a male/white subject wearing a black T-shirt.

The Dodge Ram pickup has chrome outside mirrors, chrome door handles and spoked chrome rims.

The St. Charles Police Department is requesting that anyone with information call police at (630) 377-4435 or 911.

Information can also be left on our anonymous tip line at (866)378-4267 or at stcharlesil.gov/report-crimedrug-tip.