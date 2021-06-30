St. Charles nightclub will not reopen after quadruple shooting left one dead

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Following an early Sunday morning shooting that injured four people, inlcluding one fatally, Trilogy Nightclub in St. Charles will not reopen.

An emergency hearing and complaint for liquor control violations was held Wednesday before the St. Charles Liquor Control Commission.

Before the hearing, city officials say the owner of Trilogy Nightclub surrendered his liquor license and indicated in a signed letter that the venue would not reopen in St. Charles.

As result, the St. Charles commission dismissed the complaint but holds the right to bring forth action if necessary.

The news comes after a 22-year-old Aurora man was charged in connection to the shooting. According to police, Michael D.V. Carwell fatally shot 23-year-old Khalief D. McCallister and wounded three others.

He is charged with various crimes, including first degree murder.