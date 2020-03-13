St. Baldrick’s continues to fight pediatric cancer, but with COVID-19 precautions in place

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. — Heads are getting a little lighter at Southwest Elementary School in Evergreen Park.

The shavers are out, shearing off locks, with the objective of helping to find a cure for kid’s cancer.

It’s St. Baldrick’s, that mythical figure you get when you combine bald with St. Patrick. It’s happening at venues across the country, with dozens here in Chicago and the suburbs.

To put things in perspective, every two-minutes a child is diagnosed with a tumor and or cancer.

WGN reporter Patrick Elwood and his wife are participating once again in part for their daughter, Kallista, who is battling her second brain tumor in the last five years.

Liam Anderson also joined them. He’s been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia T-cell since Sept. 2017.

The third grader is in remission but will continue to undergo chemotherapy treatment until December.

Due to his compromised immune system and COVID-19, CDC guidelines advise big crowds in confined spaces are not a good idea for him.

So he had his head shaved in the Elwood living room to be safe with some friends, Liam’s parents, and of course, some all-star hair stylists.