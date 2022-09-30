CHICAGO — Spooky season is in full swing and Illinois has some of the best haunted houses around for those who like a good scare.

Check out some of the spookiest haunted houses throughout the state:

13th Floor

5050 River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176

13thfloorchicago.com

Basement of the Dead

42 W. New York St., Aurora, IL

basementofthedead.com

Disturbia Haunted House

1213 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515

hauntedhousedisturbia.com

Dungeon of Doom

600 29th St., Zion, IL 60099

dungeonofdoom.com

Evil Intentions Haunted House

900 Grace St., Elgin, IL 60120

eihaunt.com

Fear Fest

6512 Manchester Rd., South Beloit, IL 60180

fearfest.info

Hayride of Horror

199 Woods Drive

Lockport, IL 60441

hayrideofhorror.com

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze

4853 U.S. HWY 52, Minooka, IL

heapshauntedcornmaze.com

Hell’s Gate

1300 South State St., Lockport, IL 60441

hellsgate.com

Insanity Haunted House

3940 IL-251 Peru, IL, 61354

insanityhh.com

Massacre Haunted House

299 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538

fearthemassacre.com

Midnight Terror

5520 W 11th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453

midnightterrorhauntedhouse.com

Old Joliet Haunted Prison

401 Woodruff Rd, Joliet, IL 60432

hauntedprison.com

Realm of Terror

421 W Rollins Rd., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

realmofterror.com

Scream Scene

4701 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60076

screamscene.org

Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare

613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554

spook-hollow.com

St. Pascal’s The Catacombs

6143 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago IL

scarypopcorn.com

Twisted Crypt

5420 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108

twistedcrypt.com

Undead Acres

3450 W Crete-Monee Rd., Monee, IL 60449

undeadacres.com

Woodridge Haunted Forest Walk

2600 The Center Drive, Woodridge, IL 60517

woodridgeparks.org