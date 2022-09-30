- 13th Floor
- Basement of the Dead
- Disturbia Haunted House
- Dungeon of Doom
- Evil Intentions Haunted House
- Fear Fest
- Hayride of Horror
- Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze
- Hell’s Gate
- Insanity Haunted House
- Massacre Haunted House
- Midnight Terror
- Twisted Crypt
- Scream Scene
- Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare
- St. Pascal’s The Catacombs
- Twisted Crypt
- Undead Acres
- Woodridge Haunted Forest Walk
CHICAGO — Spooky season is in full swing and Illinois has some of the best haunted houses around for those who like a good scare.
Check out some of the spookiest haunted houses throughout the state:
13th Floor
5050 River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176
13thfloorchicago.com
Basement of the Dead
42 W. New York St., Aurora, IL
basementofthedead.com
Disturbia Haunted House
1213 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515
hauntedhousedisturbia.com
Dungeon of Doom
600 29th St., Zion, IL 60099
dungeonofdoom.com
Evil Intentions Haunted House
900 Grace St., Elgin, IL 60120
eihaunt.com
Fear Fest
6512 Manchester Rd., South Beloit, IL 60180
fearfest.info
Hayride of Horror
199 Woods Drive
Lockport, IL 60441
hayrideofhorror.com
Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze
4853 U.S. HWY 52, Minooka, IL
heapshauntedcornmaze.com
Hell’s Gate
1300 South State St., Lockport, IL 60441
hellsgate.com
Insanity Haunted House
3940 IL-251 Peru, IL, 61354
insanityhh.com
Massacre Haunted House
299 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538
fearthemassacre.com
Midnight Terror
5520 W 11th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
midnightterrorhauntedhouse.com
Old Joliet Haunted Prison
401 Woodruff Rd, Joliet, IL 60432
hauntedprison.com
Realm of Terror
421 W Rollins Rd., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
realmofterror.com
Scream Scene
4701 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60076
screamscene.org
Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare
613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554
spook-hollow.com
St. Pascal’s The Catacombs
6143 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago IL
scarypopcorn.com
Twisted Crypt
5420 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108
twistedcrypt.com
Undead Acres
3450 W Crete-Monee Rd., Monee, IL 60449
undeadacres.com
Woodridge Haunted Forest Walk
2600 The Center Drive, Woodridge, IL 60517
woodridgeparks.org