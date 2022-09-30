CHICAGO — Spooky season is in full swing and Illinois has some of the best haunted houses around for those who like a good scare.

Check out some of the spookiest haunted houses throughout the state:

13th Floor

5050 River Rd, Schiller Park, IL 60176
13thfloorchicago.com

Basement of the Dead

42 W. New York St., Aurora, IL
basementofthedead.com

Disturbia Haunted House

1213 Butterfield Road, Downers Grove, Illinois 60515
hauntedhousedisturbia.com

Dungeon of Doom

600 29th St., Zion, IL 60099
dungeonofdoom.com

Evil Intentions Haunted House

900 Grace St., Elgin, IL 60120
eihaunt.com

Fear Fest

6512 Manchester Rd., South Beloit, IL 60180
fearfest.info

Hayride of Horror

199 Woods Drive
Lockport, IL 60441
hayrideofhorror.com

Heap’s Haunted Corn Maze

4853 U.S. HWY 52, Minooka, IL
heapshauntedcornmaze.com

Hell’s Gate

1300 South State St., Lockport, IL 60441
hellsgate.com

Insanity Haunted House

3940 IL-251 Peru, IL, 61354
insanityhh.com

Massacre Haunted House

299 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, IL 60538
fearthemassacre.com

Midnight Terror

5520 W 11th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453
midnightterrorhauntedhouse.com

Old Joliet Haunted Prison

401 Woodruff Rd, Joliet, IL 60432
hauntedprison.com

Realm of Terror

421 W Rollins Rd., Round Lake Beach, IL 60073
realmofterror.com

Scream Scene

4701 Oakton St., Skokie, IL 60076
screamscene.org

Spook Hollow with M.C. Manor & M.C. Nightmare

613 LaSalle Blvd. Marquette Heights, IL 61554
spook-hollow.com

St. Pascal’s The Catacombs

6143 W. Irving Park Road, Chicago IL
scarypopcorn.com

Twisted Crypt

5420 E. State St., Rockford, IL 61108
twistedcrypt.com

Undead Acres

3450 W Crete-Monee Rd., Monee, IL 60449
undeadacres.com

Woodridge Haunted Forest Walk

2600 The Center Drive, Woodridge, IL 60517
woodridgeparks.org