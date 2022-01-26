Spliced electrical cords led to Des Plaines fire that killed mother, 4 children: report

DES PLAINES, Ill. — Authorities have released the cause of a January 2021 suburban fire that left a mother and her four young girls dead.

The Daily Herald reports two improperly altered electrical cords connected to a space heater on the second floor of the duplex building sparked the blaze in the 700 block of West Oakton Street.

According to Des Plaines fire officials, a cord from a space heater was connected to a heavy-duty extension cord plugged into a wall outlet. It is unknown who spliced the cables, investigators added.

Citahaly Zamiodo, 25, and her four daughters — Renata Espinosa, 6, Genesis Espinosa, 5, Allison Espinosa, 3, and 1-year-old Grace Espinosa — were all killed in the Wednesday, Jan. 27 fire.

Last year, fire investigators said the blaze originated at the top of the stairs into the second-floor unit, with no safe exit, likely preventing the family of five from escaping.

Last March, suburban officials released a report “in an effort to provide clear facts related to the incident and bring transparency to the investigation and its findings.”

One year after the deadly blaze, the newspaper adds that the building where the fire occurred remains unoccupied.