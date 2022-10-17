CHICAGO — CTA crime is at a level not seen in years, with over 80 cases reported in the month of September, according to police data.

A 60-year-old man was shot on board a red line station Saturday morning and police are now investigating it as a homicide investigation.

According to reports, crime on the CTA is at its high since 2015.

CTA riders have told WGN they are most nervous about riding the Red Line.

The transit agency has hired more secuirty gaurds, brought back K-9 teams and moved officers from desk duty from other units to the CTA.

The CPD is still investigating the shooting that took place Saturday.