Special needs gym opens in Franklin Park

There's a new special play gym in the western suburbs.

It's called We Rock the Spectrum and it's in Franklin Park. The gym franchise features sensory safe equipment, which makes it an ideal place for children with autism and other special needs.

THE owner of the gym has a child with autism and wanted to open the gym to provide an option she says is lacking in the area.

The gym has events like social skills workshops and dance classes for the kids planned in the upcoming weeks.

We Rock the Spectrum is located at 10123 Grand Ave in Franklin Park.