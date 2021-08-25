Special Marine Warning for Nearshore waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City – Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid-lake until 9:30PM CDT…

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Update:

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

  Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

At 825 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 10 nm north of Marina Shores at Dune Harbor to near
Burns Harbor, moving east at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
         suddenly higher waves.

Locations impacted include...
Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________



The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

  Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City...
  Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid
Lake...

* Until 930 PM CDT.

* At 733 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line
  extending from 14 nm north of Marina Shores at Dune Harbor to near
  Burns Harbor, moving east at 10 knots.

  HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

  SOURCE...Radar indicated.

  IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
           suddenly higher waves.

* Locations impacted include...
  Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News