Special Marine Warning for Nearshore waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City – Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid-lake until 9:30PM CDT…

Update:
...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT... For the following areas... Nearshore Waters from Gary to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... At 825 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 nm north of Marina Shores at Dune Harbor to near Burns Harbor, moving east at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor.
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 733 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 nm north of Marina Shores at Dune Harbor to near Burns Harbor, moving east at 10 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Michigan City, Burns Harbor and Marina Shores at Dune Harbor.