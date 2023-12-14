CHICAGO — Alderpeople are calling for a special city council meeting Thursday to discuss Chicago’s status as a Sanctuary city.

The alderpeople involved want to give power to voters and allow them to decide if Chicago should remain a Welcoming City.

In order for the referendum question to be add to the March primary ballot, council members have to approve the ballot by the end of the year.

Chicago has been a Sanctuary city since 1985 since former mayor Harold Washington issued the executive order that is made sure to protect undocumented immigrants regardless of their immigration status.

The attempt comes after the arrival of more than 25,000 asylum seekers from the southern border, most from central and South America.

“This is not a fight of them versus us, but this is a fight for molarity, a fight for doing what’s right and a fight for doing what is just,” Pastor JeVon Moore said.

There have been several instances to get the question of Chicago as a sanctuary city on the ballot but has been unsuccessful thus far.

Last week some council members and religious leaders united to say that calling for the status to be reconsidered is dividing Chicagoans.

The meeting will be held around 10 a.m.