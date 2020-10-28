Southwest to begin O’Hare service in February with 20 flights

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday more details about its plans to add service to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

The airline, which has served Midway Airport since 1985, earlier this month announced its expansion to the city’s North Side.

Beginning February 14, 2021, Southwest will add flights to five cities for a total of 20 daily departures, according to their website.

Nonstop between Chicago (O’Hare) and Nashville (four times daily);

Nonstop between Chicago (O’Hare) and Baltimore/Washington (four times daily);

Nonstop between Chicago (O’Hare) and Denver (six times daily);

Nonstop between Chicago (O’Hare) and Dallas (Love Field) (four times daily); and

Nonstop between Chicago (O’Hare) and Phoenix (twice daily).

