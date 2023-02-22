BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A woman was struck and killed while pushing her vehicle, which was broken down, early Wednesday morning in Bolingbrook.

At around 4:55 a.m., police responded to the area of Joliet Road and 107th Street on the report of a crash.

Jenna Cawthon, 30, of Bolingbrook, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an initial investigation, authorities believe that Cawthon was pushing her disabled vehicle southbound on Joliet Road when she was struck from behind by another vehicle.

The driver, a 37-year-old man, of Woodridge, was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Additional details around the incident are not available at this time.

The roadway reopened after being closed for several hours.