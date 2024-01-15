COAL CITY, Ill. — A woman was found dead outside of the Coal City Library Sunday morning amid freezing conditions.

The woman, identified as Katherine Munchalfen, 41, of Coal City, was found in front of the main entrance to the library, located at 85 N. Garfield St., at around 7 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Munchalfen was found wearing a t-shirt, jeans, shoes and socks. A sweater, stocking cap and scarf were located near her, according to the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said she left a friend’s residence at around 8 p.m. Saturday prior to being discovered.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday and the Grundy County Coroner’s Office believes weather will be listed as a factor.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, officials said.