WILMINGTON, Ill. — High water levels where the Kankakee River and the Des Plaines River meet are causing flooding and ice jams near Wilmington.

According to the National Weather Service, current levels of the Kankakee River near Wilmington are over 12 feet. The high levels are due to ice jams as a result of sub-zero temperatures in the area.

They form due to a drastic drop in temperatures and the particular area is susceptible to flooding due to the amount of waterways.

The ice jams impede normal flow of rivers, leading to flooding concerns upstream.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, a man awoke to three to four feet of water in his residence and he had to be rescued. Wilmington fire were able to access the man by wading through water.

He was rescued with an inflatable device.

The Will County EMA told WGN News others residents in the Phelan Acres subdivision, located in unincorporated Wilmington, have left their homes due to flooding.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Illinois River in LaSalle County and along the Kankakee River in portions of Grundy and Will counties.

SkyCam9 was over Blodgett Road Tuesday morning showing ice and flood waters over the road.

The Flood Warning is in effect until further notice.