WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — One man is dead and at least 22 others were injured after a shooting erupted at a Juneteenth celebration being held at an unincorporated Willowbrook Strip Mall early Sunday morning.

Here is what we know so far:

Man fatally shot identified

According to the DuPage County Coroner’s Office, 31-year-old Reginald Meadows was identified Monday morning as the man who was fatally shot during the Willowbrook Juneteenth Mass Shooting.

Reginald ‘Reggie’ Meadows, man fatally shot in Willowbrook Juneteenth Mass Shooting.

Meadows leaves behind two children. A family friend set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral costs and provide a financial safety net for his children.

Victim speaks from hospital bed

For 23-year-old Mariah Dixon, a fun time with friends Saturday night, turned into terror Sunday morning.

“All of a sudden, we heard shots and that’s when everyone began scattering,” Dixon told WGN from her hospital bed Monday evening.

According to Dixon, as shots were being fired, she dropped to the ground and rolled under a car, hoping the vehicle would shield her from the bullets that were flying back and forth.

Unfortunately, the vehicle couldn’t shield her from all of them.

“That’s when I felt myself get shot in the leg,” Dixon said. “[And] the shots didn’t stop. I was anticipating getting shot again … I was screaming, ‘help me, help me.'”

“I thought I was going to die under that car,” Dixon added. “I saw someone walking [by] and I forced my arm out from under the car and grabbed her ankle and I said, ‘please help me, I’m under here.'”

As Dixon laid there on the ground, she said she was thinking of her dad, who passed away in 2021.

Mariah Dixon and her late father.

“My dad’s been on my mind all day,” Dixon said. “It’s my second Father’s Day without him.”

As the shooting stopped, one of Dixon’s friends scooped her up and took her to the hospital for treatment.

Moving forward, Dixon said the bullet is still lodged in her leg and it will take about five months of physical rehabilitation to recovery from her injuries.

A close friend of Dixon’s has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical expenses.

Meadows family attorney speaks out

Attorney Robert Fakhouri — who is representing the family of Reginald Meadows — spoke Monday evening on behalf the family, bringing attention to past incidents at the strip mall in unincorporated Willowbrook in the process.

“This was the third time that this Juneteenth celebration was occurring on this private property,” Fakhouri said. “The property owner allowed individuals to gather on his property. Allowed a film production crew to come in to film music videos is my understanding, and no security measures.”

In addition to a lack of security measures, Fakhouri also alleged a history of violence at the events.

“There wasn’t prior gun violence, but violence had occurred in years past,” Fakhouri said.

Timeline of events

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Police tape blocks an area at the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Investigators look over the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook, Ill., Sunday, June 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

According to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), a group of people were peacefully gathered at a strip mall in unincorporated Willowbrook around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane when shots were fired.

Deputies said an unknown number of individuals fired shots from multiple weapons in the crowd gathered at the event.

According to fire officials who responded to the incident, a dozen ambulances were dispatched to the scene, with at least 10 people being transported to various local hospitals with injuries that ranged from graze wounds to more serious gunshot wounds.

On Sunday afternoon, the DCSO said that one man died, and 22 more people were injured in the shooting.

Since then, law enforcement and fire officials have been working to identify whether there were any victims who self-transported to local hospitals, while evidence technicians have worked to process ballistic evidence while also collecting video evidence from businesses in the vicinity of the shooting and vehicles left at the scene.

Investigators also said, out of an abundance of caution for the safety of those impacted, they will not be releasing names, locations or individual conditions of victims injured in the shooting.