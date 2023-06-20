NEW LENOX, Ill. — An Uber driver was pistol-whipped and carjacked Tuesday morning in New Lenox.

At around 6:15 a.m., police said the Uber driver arrived in New Lenox to pick up a customer. While he was waiting, a white Hyundai Accent approached.

Police said two men, one wearing a mask with a white hoodie, and one wearing a mask with a red hoodie, exited the Hyundai and approached the driver.

The Uber driver was removed from the vehicle and struck in the head with a firearm. His wallet and cell phone were also stolen, police said.

The two suspects attempted to flee in the Toyota Venza, with the Hyundai following behind, but it was abandoned a few houses down after police believe the pair had difficulty operating it.

The two then got into the Hyundai, which was later determined to be stolen in Chicago, and fled.

The Uber driver’s cell phone was later recovered along Route 30. He is being treated at Silver Cross Hospital for a head injury.