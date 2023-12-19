JOLIET, Ill. — A former southwest suburban school bus driver already serving a 70-plus year prison sentence for a failed murder-for-hire plot has been issued an additional decades-long punishment in connection with another foiled attempt.

Will County prosecutors said Christian Shepherd, 44, of Ottawa attempted to employ an inmate to murder a victim he was charged with sexually assaulting, the victim’s mother and two detectives in May 2010.

Christian Shepherd

Prosecutors said Shepherd gave the inmate a map to the residence of two of his intended victims, as well as a taunting statement for the inmate to read.

The inmate turned the documents over to police and wore a wire, which prosecutors say captured Shepherd planning the murders.

Once charged, Shepherd attempted to hire a second inmate to kill the originally targeted victims and the first would-be hitman. The second inmate also informed police about Shepherd’s plans.

On Sept. 14, a judge sentenced Shepherd to 76 years in prison in the case involving the second inmate he attempted to hire. A little more than three months later, Shepherd was issued a 74-year sentence for the initial murder-for-hire plot.

Both sentences will be served consecutively.

“Shepherd is a coward without a soul who tried to hire others to kill for him while behind bars in a failed attempt to silence potential witnesses and save his own skin,” said Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. “I credit the two inmates who spoke up and informed police about Shepherd’s plans. His scheme backfired and this malevolent criminal will now spend the rest of his days where he belongs — behind bars and removed from society.”

Shepherd will receive 143 days credit for time served.