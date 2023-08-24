CHICAGO — ComEd is asking residents in Tinley Park and Orland Park to conserve electricity amid emergency restoration efforts for a piece of equipment in the area.

While crews make repairs, the state’s largest power provider is asking residents to limit their use of electricity through 7:30 p.m. The issue should not impact other localities, officials added.

ComEd offered Tinley Park and Orland Park customers the following tips on how to conserve energy use:

Turn it off / Unplug It: Turn off or unplug all unnecessary lighting and devices (chargers, printers, small appliances)

Turn off or unplug all unnecessary lighting and devices (chargers, printers, small appliances) Raise your thermostat: Raise the thermostat setting 2-3 degrees and keep thermostats at a constant, comfortable level.

Raise the thermostat setting 2-3 degrees and keep thermostats at a constant, comfortable level. Do not use appliances unnecessarily: Hold off on using appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and dryers.

Hold off on using appliances like dishwashers, washing machines and dryers. Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed: About 40 percent of unwanted heat comes through windows. Simply closing blinds and curtains, which act as a layer of insulation, can reduce heat in your home.

A spokesperson for ComEd said workers continue to monitor equipment conditions.