TINLEY PARK, Ill. — A sophomore at southwest suburban Tinley Park High School was recognized Wednesday for her courageous life-saving actions involving her mother.

Reaghan Monahan’s quick thinking prevented a major car accident on Sunday, Oct. 13. The 15-year-old was in the passenger seat as her mother drove down the Tri-State Tollway around South Holland when the unthinkable happened: Reaghan’s mother began having a seizure.

Her mother’s body became rigid, which caused her to accelerate the vehicle.

Officials say Reaghan quickly grabbed the wheel and pushed the driver’s seat back to get her mom’s foot off the gas pedal. She eventually maneuvered the car to the side of the road without striking any other vehicles.

Responding South Highland firefighter Tom Farr spoke about Reaghan’s live-saving efforts.

“Today we recognize Reaghan for not only the courage and knowledge to act in an extremely high-stress situation, but as a direct result, saving countless lives on the road that evening, as while as hers and her mother’s,” Farr said.

After Reaghan got the car pulled over and stopped, a firefighter who was driving by also pulled over to help. Fortunately, both Reaghan and mom were OK.

Interestingly, Reaghan received her final driving school lesson Wednesday and was expected to pass.