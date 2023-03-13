JOLIET, Ill. — Several thefts were reported after 30 vehicles were broken into Saturday night into Sunday at an Amazon facility in Joliet.

On Sunday, Joliet police were dispatched to the facility, located in the 200 block of Emerald Drive, on the report of damage to numerous vehicles.

Police said 30 vehicles had some of their windows smashed in between 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday. Multiple Amazon employees told police items were stolen from their vehicles.

Last month, WGN News reported that an Amazon facility in Monee was dealing with a similar situation.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can call 815-724-3240.