WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A suburban man is facing charges after allegedly kicking down the door of a woman’s apartment and then beating her during a home invasion Sunday morning.

At around 8 a.m., Willowbrook officers responded to the woman’s apartment on the report of a home invasion.

Officers found the woman, who is more than 60 years old, with visible red marks and blood on her face.

Following an investigation, authorities believe Abelardo Zapata, 33, of unincorporated Willowbrook, was walking with someone else at the apartment complex when he kicked in the door of the woman’s apartment.

Once inside, Zapata allegedly struck the woman in the face and slammed her head against a cabinet. Her phone was stolen, but the woman was able to call 911 from another phone.

Zapata was taken into custody at a McDonald’s one block away.

He was charged with home invasion, robbery and aggravated battery.

Zapata was denied a pre-trial release and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.